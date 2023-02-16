The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a PEG ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 326,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $62,137,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,504,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 38,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.