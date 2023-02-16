The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $108.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 302,298 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 861,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

