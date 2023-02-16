The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.05). Approximately 153,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 449,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.03).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £677.47 million and a PE ratio of 545.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.12.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.