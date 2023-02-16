The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.05). Approximately 153,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 449,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.03).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £677.47 million and a PE ratio of 545.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.12.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

