The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,102,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,037 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its position in Manitowoc by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Trading Up 3.0 %

About Manitowoc

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.92 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.