The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Trade Desk Trading Up 32.8 %

Shares of TTD opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,315.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

