The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Trade Desk Trading Up 32.8 %
Shares of TTD opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,315.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
