TimkenSteel (TMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of TMST opened at $19.43 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $864.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

