Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
