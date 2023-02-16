Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

