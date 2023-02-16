TopBuild (BLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.67. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $235.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TopBuild by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

