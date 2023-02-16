TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of TopBuild worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $202.53 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $235.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.11.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

