TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.16

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 76455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

TORM Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -201.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

Get TORM alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TORM in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

