Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,271 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

