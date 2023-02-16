Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 1,958 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 284,033 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprott by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.13. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

