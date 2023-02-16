Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 417 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $161.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.24. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $164.15.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

