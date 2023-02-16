Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $177.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $188.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

