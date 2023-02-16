Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.62) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,610.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Shares of IHG stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

