Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.