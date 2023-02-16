Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 902,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock worth $6,846,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

APO stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

