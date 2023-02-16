Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 10,443 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,423,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,520,000 after buying an additional 276,183 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 189,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 178,461 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

About SilverCrest Metals

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.02 million, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.