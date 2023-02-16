Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 424 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

