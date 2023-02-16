Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 48,127 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,127 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,027,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after acquiring an additional 336,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 720,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

