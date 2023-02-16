Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 651 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGK opened at $61.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

