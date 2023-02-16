Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 291.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 102.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH Trading Up 2.0 %

CRH Profile

Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

