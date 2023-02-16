Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

