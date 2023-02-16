Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,599 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 4.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 438,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

EXK stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $589.80 million, a P/E ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

