Toronto Dominion Bank Has $159,000 Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of North American Construction Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,043,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 832,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50.

NOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

