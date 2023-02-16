Toronto Dominion Bank Has $164,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,765 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

