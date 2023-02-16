Toronto Dominion Bank Has $211,000 Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

HHC opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.43. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.