Toronto Dominion Bank Has $322,000 Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RH by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in RH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in RH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 446,752 shares of company stock worth $115,642,175 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RH opened at $331.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.00. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $425.85.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

