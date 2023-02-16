Toronto Dominion Bank Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

