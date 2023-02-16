Toronto Dominion Bank Has $355,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $82,000.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.
FCN stock opened at $160.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.70. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.27.
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
