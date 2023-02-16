Toronto Dominion Bank Has $367,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,740,000 after buying an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

