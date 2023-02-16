Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 259.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $989.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.14. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 453,737.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

