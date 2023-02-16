Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 235,694 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 131.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 94,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 973,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,373.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 366,500 shares of company stock worth $1,064,465. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRON opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

