Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 467 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

