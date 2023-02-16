Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 62,619 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tilray were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Tilray Trading Up 4.0 %

Tilray stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.