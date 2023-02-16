Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLS opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.07. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

