Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 374,056 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,056 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Grab were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,753,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grab by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Grab by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grab by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.58 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

