Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 380,933 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380,933 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in New Gold were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,732,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,679,183 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after buying an additional 602,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.47.

New Gold stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

