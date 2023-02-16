Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,720 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

