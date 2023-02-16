Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $87.67

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$87.67 and traded as high as C$93.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$93.02, with a volume of 1,445,533 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.42 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.67. The firm has a market cap of C$169.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

