Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

TM opened at $140.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.29. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $190.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

