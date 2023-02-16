TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $285.31

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.31 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.58). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.58), with a volume of 567 shares.

TransGlobe Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £216.26 million and a PE ratio of 192.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

