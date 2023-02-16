TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.57

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 102146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
Featured Articles
