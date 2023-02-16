TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.57

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 102146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $362,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,048,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

