Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

