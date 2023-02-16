Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 16,089 shares traded.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

