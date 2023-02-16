TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.50. TSS shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 18,507 shares.
TSS Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.
TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 29.20%.
About TSS
TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.
