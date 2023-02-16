Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Trading Up 5.3%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 15,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 37,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Twin Vee Powercats from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.
Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.
