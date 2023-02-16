Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Trading Up 5.3%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 15,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 37,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Twin Vee Powercats from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 949,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

