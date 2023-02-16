Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $227.11

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.11 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 263.50 ($3.20). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 263.50 ($3.20), with a volume of 178,469 shares trading hands.

Tyman Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £523.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,013.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.11.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

