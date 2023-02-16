U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of UHAL opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. U-Haul has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

In related news, insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,708. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $176,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,667.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 725,985 shares of company stock worth $44,654,385 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,781,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in U-Haul by 2.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 34.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 19,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

