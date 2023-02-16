Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €41.00 ($44.09) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.15) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

UBSFY stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

